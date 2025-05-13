Utah Grizzlies announces death of president, CEO Kevin Bruder

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Grizzlies Hockey team has announced the death of its president, Kevin Bruder.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Kevin Bruder, beloved general manager of the Maverik Center, president & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies, and Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors. Kevin passed away on Sunday, May 11, at the age of 56, while enjoying the Utah outdoors.”

The statement offers no additional details on the circumstances.

Bruder and his family moved to Utah in 1997 as the Maverik Center—then known as The E-Center—prepared to open its doors and take the international stage as a host venue for ice hockey during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, the statement says.

Named by the Elmore Sports Group as the arena’s first general manager, Bruder “went on to hold that role for nearly three decades, shaping the Maverik Center into a cornerstone of sports and entertainment in the region.”

In 2005, Kevin was named president & CEO of the Utah Grizzlies. In 2021, he was chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors. The ECHL was formerly known as the East Coast Hockey League.

“A tireless advocate for the power of sports and community, Kevin gave generously of his time and talents, volunteering for organizations including Make-A-Wish Utah, Visit Salt Lake, TEAM Coalition, IAVM and dozens more over nearly 30 years. His commitment to civic engagement was matched only by his leadership within the Maverik Center and the Grizzlies organization,” the team tribute says.

“Kevin Bruder’s legacy is one of leadership, generosity, and service. He leaves behind a community that was stronger because of him, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or working alongside him.”