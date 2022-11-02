Utah group creates new world record for Dia de los Muertos

Nov. 2 (UPI) — A Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City successfully created a new world record when 1,205 photos of deceased loved ones were placed on an alter.

Una Mano Amiga, a nonprofit dedicated to Mexican culture, organized the event Saturday at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, Mexico’s Day of the Dead.

The event aimed to create a new Guinness World Record for most pictures of loved ones on a Dia de los Muertos altar, also known as an ofrenda.

Una Mano Amiga said 1,205 photos were placed on the altar. The group said it is now in the process of having the record officially listed.