Utah Guinness World Records holder dies

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — LeeAnn Redmond, the Holladay woman formerly held the a record for the world’s longest fingernails, died Thursday at age 82.

Redmond held the Guinness World Records title between 2008 and 2022, according to the GWR website.

“At their peak length in 2008, Lee’s talons reached a combined total of 8.65 metres (28 feet 4 inches),” the site says. “That’s as long as a school bus! The longest individual nail was the right thumb, which grew to a staggering 90 cm (2 feet 11 inches) long.

Redmond started growing her nails in 1979 when they were less than two inches long, the site says.

“She decided to stop filing them and challenged herself to see how long they would grow before they started to bend out of shape,” it says. “But Lee’s nails never started to twist like other famously long fingernails. Instead, they grew out in huge extended arches, likely as a result of her careful daily manicure procedure.”

Redmond’s obituary says she is survived by her three children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Lee was an avid traveler and was the life of the party around the world,” it says. “She was kind, beautiful, spirited and drew the attention in every room. Lee was a woman of many talents- a natural seamstress that could draw her own patterns from visualization to completion. When it came to her knack for clothes she was known for her extraordinary fashion sense — a true icon.”

Funeral services are set for Thursday, the obituary says.

The video below contains an interview Redmond gave after breaking off her nails in a 2009 car crash.