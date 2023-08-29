Utah gymnastics program under review amid allegations against coach

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is investigating “concerns” within its gymnastics program following allegations of verbal and emotional abuse against the head coach.

Several former Utah student-athletes and their parents say Red Rocks head coach Tom Farden verbally and emotionally abused and physically intimidated members of the team, according to the Deseret News.

University officials told Gephardt Daily an independent review of the prestigious program began in July, with a report from Kansas City-based law firm Husch Blackwell expected “in the coming weeks.”

“After learning of concerns within our gymnastics program, the university ordered an outside independent review of the program,” according to a statement from the university.

“The well-being and safety of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to the University of Utah and our Athletics Department. The university is committed to ensuring our student-athletes feel respected, supported and safe. This includes providing our student-athletes with access to campus and community resources as needed, whatever the situation.”

Farden, now in his ninth season as head coach, has led the Red Rocks to four consecutive Pac-12 Conference regular-season titles, three straight Pac-12 Championships, three NCAA Regional titles and a third-place finish at the past three NCAA Championships.

Farden has been at Utah since 2011, when he was hired an an assistant coach. He served as co-head coach with Megan Marsden from 2016-19 and was promoted to head coach in 2020 following Marsden’s retirement.

In January 2022, Farden signed a contract extension to remain head coach at Utah through June 2026.