Utah health officials report increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

UTAH, May 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Thursday with its weekly COVID-19 data update.

“We are seeing an increase of COVID-19 across the state right now as well as an increase in the number of people who are being hospitalized,” it says. “Given trends in other areas of the country, we expect to see sustained increases over the coming weeks.

“This is a good reminder that if you aren’t up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations, including getting a booster dose, now is the time to do so. The vaccines provide protection from COVID-19 and can protect you from serious illness and the inconveniences of missed work and other activities.

People who are at higher risk of serious illness due to age or medical conditions, and those who work and live with them, should also consider taking precautions like wearing a mask in public places, the statement says.

“We encourage Utahns to check the CDC Community Levels each week (this data is updated Thursday evenings) and take appropriate precautions based on their community level and their own personal situations.

“Stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19. At-home tests are widely available and testing providers can be found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/. Information on how long to stay home if you test positive or are exposed to COVID-19 can be found at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/protect-yourself/.”

To see Utah’s case counts, click here.

See the department’s statement below in Spanish:

Estamos viendo un aumento de casos de COVID-19 en todo el estado en este momento, así como un aumento en el número de personas que están siendo hospitalizadas. Dadas las tendencias en otras áreas del país, esperamos ver aumentos continuos en las próximas semanas.

Este es un buen recordatorio de que si no está al día con sus vacunas contra el COVID-19, incluyendo una dosis de refuerzo, ahora es el momento de hacerlo. Las vacunas proporcionan protección contra el COVID-19 y pueden protegerlo de enfermedades graves y del inconveniente de faltar al trabajo y a otras actividades. Las personas que corren un mayor riesgo de contraer una enfermedad grave debido a su edad o a sus afecciones médicas, así como las que trabajan y conviven con ellas, también deberían considerar la posibilidad de tomar precauciones como el uso de una mascarilla en lugares públicos. Exhortamos a los habitantes de Utah a que consulten los Niveles de COVID-19 en las comunidades de los CDC cada semana (estos datos se actualizan los jueves por la noche) y a que tomen las precauciones adecuadas en función de su nivel comunitario y de su propia situación personal.

Quédese en casa si tiene síntomas de COVID-19. Las pruebas caseras están ampliamente disponibles y los proveedores de pruebas pueden encontrarse en https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ utah-covid-19-testing- locations/. Puede encontrar información sobre cuánto tiempo debe permanecer en casa si sale positivo o está expuesto al COVID-19 en https://coronavirus.utah.gov/ protejase/.