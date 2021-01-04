Utah Highway Patrol assigns Badge 001 to new Gov. Spencer Cox

UTAH, Jan. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers have assigned Badge 001 to Utah’s new governor, Spencer Cox, who was inaugurated Monday.

“A trooper’s badge/car number is a source of pride and a show of seniority amongst the ranks,” says a tweet from UHP. “We are honored to provide Badge 001 to our Commander and Chief, Utah’s governor. Listen as @GovHerbert reported “10-42″ (off-duty) today. It has been our pleasure to serve under you, Sir!”

A follow-up tweet says: “We are excited to now be serving under @GovCox, our new Commander and Chief. Listen as he reported “10-41″ (on-duty) this afternoon. We’re ready to go, Sir!”

The two videos can be seen below.

In the first, Herbert can be heard saying: “I just want to say to you it’s been an honor, to serve alongside the great men and women of the public safety and our highway patrol; my best wishes and gratitude and thanks for your service, I ask for God to continue to bless your service and say I’m 10-42.”

In the second video, Cox says: “We have an amazing state. The best public servants in the world; God bless our first responders, our highway patrol, this is car one, 10-41, let’s go.”