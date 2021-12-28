Utah Highway Patrol deals with 75 crashes, 128 motorist assists, as winter storm pounds parts of Utah

UTAH, Dec. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol dealt with 75 crashes Monday afternoon and evening as a winter snowstorm impacted the state.

“Since 4 p.m. your state troopers and UDOT have handled 128 motorist assist and 75 crashes statewide,” said a tweet from UHP at 8:40 p.m. “We urge you to stay in for the night and give yourself extra time for your morning commute.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the Wasatch Front and Tooele valley, along with the Sanpete and Sevier valleys, and west central and southwest Utah.

More snow is expected Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon and Friday morning and afternoon, with particularly heavy snow forecast for Friday.

