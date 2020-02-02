Utah Highway Patrol gears up for busy 24 hours

Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is gearing up for a busy 24 hours with increased DUI patrols for Super Bowl Sunday followed by a major snowstorm moving into the state late Sunday night.

A tweet from UHP Sunday at noon said: “Make the greatest play of the night by designating a sober driver. Extra DUI patrols looking for anyone who makes a bad call by getting behind the wheel after drinking.”

A follow-up tweet said: “The coming storm looks to be gathering intensity as it approaches tonight. Employers, tomorrow might be a good telecommute day! If you must drive tomorrow morning, remember to slow down and increase your following distance beyond the two seconds required by law.”

The tweet added: “Additionally: Watch for emergency lights. Slow down and give room for first responders. If you are involved in a minor fender bender, and your vehicle is drivable, move off the roadway. Equipment: No bald tires, good wipers, and windshields/windows clear of ice and snow. If you don’t have tires with decent tread, stay off the road tomorrow!”

Heavy snow is forecast across the Wasatch Front Sunday night into Monday, according a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

Snow is likely to fall beginning late Sunday night, and will move north to south, the tweet said.

“Snowfall rates at times may be high,” the tweet said. Most valleys will likely see four to eight inches of snow, with up to a foot on the benches and up to two feet in the mountains.

Monday morning will bring heavy snow for northern, central and southern Utah and southwest Wyoming, and temperatures are likely to drop some 25 degrees.

The snow will taper off Monday evening but continue in the Utah’s mountains.