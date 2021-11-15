Utah Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in Scipio collision

SCIPIO, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a collision Friday near Scipio.

The victim was 39-year-old Julianne Anderson, of Oakley, UHP has revealed. The collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 15.

“A pickup truck pulling a large horse trailer with a sleeping quarters inside it was traveling south on I-15 near mile post 194 when it encountered a semi that was moving slowly as it climbed a grade,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“The pickup ran into the back of the semi trailer with the right front corner of the truck and then went into the median.”

Julianne Anderson, the right front passenger of the pickup was thrown into the rear seat of the truck and was found deceased. The driver of the pickup and a child in the backseat suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Three more children were in the sleeping portion of the trailer, and also suffered serious injuries.

A GoFundMe account that indicates it was set up for the family offers more details about the victims.

“The Anderson family is an amazing part of our community,” the page says. “As a family, they have been involved in the community, school and church activities. They are always willing to help someone in need. Rodeo is a major part of their life and family.

“While driving to St. George for a rodeo event, the family was involved in a fatal accident. JuliAnne (mother) passed away, Casey (father) broke his back along with other health concerns, and Chet (son) also broke his back.

“This family is one of the hardest working families and could use our support to cover funeral costs, medical bills, and other financial burdens associated with this tragic incident. Every donation counts.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.