Utah Highway Patrol IDs semi driver fatally injured in Magna crash

MAGNA, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol announced Wednesday evening that one of two people critically injured in a Magna collision on Monday has died.

The man who died was 35-year-old Chuck Brown, of Bountiful, who was driving one of two semis involved, which both caught fire. Two other vehicles also were caught in the accident.

Brown’s Facebook page lists him as the owner of a freight business and the married father of five young sons.

The collision happened at about 2 p.m. on State Route 201 and 7200 South.

“Two people have been transported in critical condition,” the Monday statement said. “Traffic is shut down both directions on SR-201. This incident is under investigation.”