Utah Highway Patrol IDs victim of fatal rollover in Uintah County

Shandi Perry (inset) has been idenfied as the victim of a fatal crash Nov. 28, 2022, near Vernal.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died after a rollover crash in Uintah County Monday evening.

She was Shandi Perry, 43, of Jensen.

The accident happened at about 7:53 p.m. near mile marker 138 on State Route 40, southwest of Vernal.

Perry, driving a Dodge pickup truck, was heading east.

“The weather conditions were snowing with blowing winds and iced-over roads,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The driver “lost control, ran off the road to the right, and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the 47-year-old male passenger was pinned.”

Both were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

“We were notified the driver had died from her injuries a short time later,” the UHP statement says.

“Both occupants appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and no impairment is suspected.”

Perry has been added to a GoFundMe page established in October when her husband suffered a critical injury at the family’s small lumber business. Find the Perry account here.

