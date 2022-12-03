Utah Highway Patrol IDs victim of fatal rollover in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died after a rollover crash in Uintah County Monday evening.

She was Shandi Perry, 43, of Jensen.

The accident happened at about 7:53 p.m. near mile marker 138 on State Route 40, southwest of Vernal.

Perry, driving a Dodge pickup truck, was heading east.

The driver “lost control, ran off the road to the right, and overturned multiple times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, and the 47-year-old male passenger was pinned.”

Both were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

“We were notified the driver had died from her injuries a short time later,” the UHP statement says.

“Both occupants appeared to be wearing their seatbelts, and no impairment is suspected.”

Perry has been added to a GoFundMe page established in October when her husband suffered a critical injury at the family’s small lumber business. Find the Perry account here.