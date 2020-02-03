Utah Highway Patrol investigates 163 crashes Monday

Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has investigated 163 crashes as of 10:45 a.m. Monday, officials said.

An hour before, UHP tweeted, “Crash number update: As of 9:45 a.m, troopers have investigated 125 crashes statewide. The majority of those are in Salt Lake County. It’s still a very active storm and there are a lot of slick spots out there. Remain patient, provide plenty of following distance, and keep it slow on ice and snow.”

Two hours before that, UHP tweeted, “The storm is somewhat living up to its billing! Our troopers are doing a great job at keeping up with the volume of slide offs and crashes out there. Since midnight troopers have investigated 93 crashes statewide. Remember to slow down and give room to our state’s first responders!”

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for northern Utah until 4 a.m. Tuesday.