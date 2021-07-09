Utah Highway Patrol issues statement after allegations that trooper’s U-turn led to collision

UTAH, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has issued a statement after allegations that a trooper’s U-turn led to a collision over the holiday weekend.

The incident was caught on camera by a concerned citizen, who then shared the video with Fox 13.

“On Monday, July 5 after 7:30 p.m., one of our troopers was traveling on Trapper’s Loop Road,” the statement said. “The attention of the trooper was on a vehicle coming in the opposite direction traveling 20 mph over the speed limit.

“The trooper initiated his emergency equipment and made a U-turn on the vehicle, the trooper failed to observe the traffic behind him.”

The driver of the truck directly behind the trooper was unable to avoid the collision, the statement said.

“This incident is being investigated by an outside agency as well as our internal review,” the statement added. “In reference to a story Fox 13 has made, the UHP has not posted or deleted any social media post about this incident. Mountain Green Fire was in fact a responding agency and had made a post that they removed by their own direction.”

The UHP is “cooperating completely with external investigators,” the statement added.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.