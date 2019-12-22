Utah Highway Patrol K9 Duke ‘will be missed’

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of Duke, a K9 that served UHP from 2007 to 2016 under Capt. Steve Salas.

A news release announcing Duke’s passing said Duke was “responsible for removing hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs from the hands of criminal enterprises.”

The beloved K9 put his training to use in dozens of searches, including the search for the suspect who shot State Parks Officer Brody Young, the news release states.

Capt. Salas and Duke competed in the Utah Peace Officer Association Canine Trials each year, with Duke winning Utah’s Tough Dog competition and Utah’s Top Narcotics Detection Dog twice.

“He was a model K9, which was a direct reflection of the work Captain Salas put in to training with him,” the news release says. “He was a loyal partner and family member. You will be missed, Duke.”