Utah Highway Patrol, Murray fire officials rescue mother duck, ducklings from I-15

MURRAY, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol and Murray Fire Department officials rescued a mother duck and her ducklings from Interstate 15 in Murray on Sunday afternoon.

“Corporal Andrew Pollard was dispatched to a mother duck and her ducklings disrupting traffic on I-15 northbound at 4700 South in Murray,” said a press release from Utah Highway Patrol. “He was able to get them corralled away from traffic and onto the other side of the freeway barrier. One of the ducklings fell into a storm drain and required the assistance of Murray City Fire Department to remove the drain grate and be reunited with its siblings.”

Pollard was able to gather the ducklings into a storage bin and reunite them with their mother, who took them down an adjacent waterway to safety.