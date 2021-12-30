Utah Highway Patrol offers advice to drivers as winter storm moves in

We have a few requests for this next snow storm that's about to hit.
— Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 30, 2021
UTAH, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials are warning drivers to take extra care as the next winter storm moves into the state Thursday early evening.
A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol says: “We have a few requests for this next snow storm that’s about to hit.”
The requests are:
- Please slow down.
- If you crash please move off to the next exit if you can.
- If you can’t move it off, stay in your car with your seat belt on.
- Don’t drive impaired this holiday weekend.
“We wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year’s!” the tweet said.
The map below shows the expected snow totals between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Saturday.