Utah Highway Patrol offers advice to drivers as winter storm moves in

We have a few requests for this next snow storm that's about to hit. – Please slow down.

– If you crash please move off to the next exit if you can, its safer for you and us.

– If you can't move it off, stay in your car with your seat belt on. pic.twitter.com/o7UIbZcKt3 — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 30, 2021

UTAH, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials are warning drivers to take extra care as the next winter storm moves into the state Thursday early evening.

A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol says: “We have a few requests for this next snow storm that’s about to hit.”

The requests are:

Please slow down.

If you crash please move off to the next exit if you can.

If you can’t move it off, stay in your car with your seat belt on.

Don’t drive impaired this holiday weekend.

“We wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year’s!” the tweet said.

The map below shows the expected snow totals between 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Saturday.