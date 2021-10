WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officers responded Sunday to the scene of a fatal accident on State Route 39 near the site of the Pineview Reservoir dam.

UHP Trooper Colton Freckleton confirmed to Gephardt Daily that the accident is fatal, but said he is waiting for confirmation on additional details.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as soon as it is available.