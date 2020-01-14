Utah Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on SR-18 in Dammeron Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 18 in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 3:45 p.m. said the crash is at mile marker 16 in Dammeron Valley, which is southeast of Veyo and north of St. George.

The crash involved a passenger car and semi truck with one confirmed fatality. It’s not clear if there were other injuries as a result of the incident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.

