Utah Highway Patrol records driver speeding more than 100 mph in Salt Lake County

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Highway Patrol (@utahhighwaypatrol)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol in Salt Lake County is getting a lot of mileage off a dash camera video of a driver who did multiple things wrong.

It recorded the video on Tuesday, and on Wednesday shared the recording on Instagram.

The post noted what the observant trooper had noticed: A lone occupant driving driving speed way above the limit, failing to signal at least two seconds before changing lanes, and ultimately heading over double white lines into the HOV lane.

“Driving like this is dangerous and will result in a reckless driving citation,” the officer’s social media post notes.

(A few things the driver did not notice: The alert trooper, the Utah Highway Patrol car, and the activated dash camera.)