Utah Highway Patrol troopers ‘made contact’ with 3,624 motorists over Labor Day weekend, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released trooper contact numbers for the holiday weekend, along with reasons for the stops.

“Over Labor Day weekend your State Troopers made contact with 3,624 motorists around the state,” says a UHP tweet issued Tuesday morning.

“Fifty-six of those were IMPAIRED DRIVERS and 23 were RECKLESS OVER 100 MPH.”

Other stops include 167 for seatbelt violations, 1,606 for speeding; three for wrong-way driving; 35 for speeding more than 100 mph; and 549 for equipment violations.

“Labor weekend is the end of our 100 deadliest days here in Utah, between May 27-Sept. 5, we had 96 deaths occur on our roadways,” the UHP tweet says. “This is a decrease from the 105 deaths in 2021.”

Things drivers can do to improve their own safety and that of their passengers, the statement says, include: