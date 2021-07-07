Utah Highway Patrol releases July 4 weekend enforcement numbers

UTAH, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has released its July 4 weekend enforcement numbers.

“Over the July 4 weekend, troopers were out in full force stopping DUI drivers and reminding drivers to slow down and buckle up,” said a statement from UHP Tuesday.

From July 2 to July 5, UHP troopers handled a total of 3,926 total stops.

Of those, there were 161 seat belt citations, 78 were traffic stops for speeds over 100 mph, and 2,004 were stops for speeding.

In addition, there were 163 crashes with one fatality, 71 DUI arrests and five alcohol-related crashes.

There were also 92 calls reporting reckless drivers.

Over the same weekend in 2020 troopers handled 2,728 total stops, 46 DUI arrests, 126 crashes and one fatality.

“We are halfway through 100 deadliest days in Utah, please continue to wear your seat belt and slow down!” the statement said.