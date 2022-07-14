Utah Highway Patrol releases photos after road debris crashes through windshield, barely missing driver

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol posted photos Wednesday after metal debris crashed partially through the front window of a woman driving on Interstate 15.

The debris stopped as it came close to the head of the driver, a Midvale woman.

“Today someone lost debris at 2300 N. I-215 and the metal object went through this drivers windshield,” the UHP statement says.

“Luckily there were only minor cuts from glass coming into the vehicle,” it adds.

“No one thinks that not covering their load could result in an injury to another driver but it can. Cover your load!”

See the photos and a location map below.