Utah Highway Patrol responds to 135 crashes overnight

UTAH, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol responded to some 135 crashes overnight, officials said.

“Overnight we saw a significant number of crashes,” said a tweet from UHP. “Many near the Point of the Mountain between Salt Lake and Utah counties as high winds caused ice to form on the freeway.”

I-15 was closed for a nearly an hour Saturday night, the tweet said.

“From 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 8:15 this morning troopers handled 135 crashes across the state with a majority of those in the overnight hours,” a follow up-tweet said. “Thank you to the troopers out working last night!”

In addition, from 9 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 p.m., troopers handled 70 crashes across the state.

