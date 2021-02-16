Utah Highway Patrol responds to 275 crashes Saturday through Monday

UTAH, Feb. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a total of 275 crashes from Saturday through Monday.

That total is up until 4:15 p.m. Monday, said a tweet from UHP.

“Please continue to practice safe driving habits such as SLOWING DOWN, allow yourself extra time to get to your destination, increase your following distance,” the tweet said. “However, the best way to avoid a weather-related crash is to stay home and stay warm.”

