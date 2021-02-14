Utah Highway Patrol responds to 70 crashes, ‘low for a typical snow day’

UTAH, Feb. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were transported with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Saturday in Salt Lake County.

The accident was called in at 4:17 p.m. in the area of State Route 201 and about 1900 West, Trooper Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

But, all in all, Saturday had a low number of accidents when compared to a typical snow day, Bishop said. A UPH tweet said that between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers handled just 70 crashes across the state.

“It’s low for a typical snow day,” Bishop said. “It’s a fairly low number, which we’re very happy about. On a more typical snow day, it might have been more like 250, or even more if it was a Monday or Tuesday.

“No crashes would be ideal, of course,” he said.