Utah Highway Patrol responds to rollover on icy I-80 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to the hospital Sunday night after her SUV rolled on Interstate 80.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Gordon told Gephardt Daily the woman who was driving the SUV “called dispatch to let them know she was OK.” He said she was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He had no information as to whether anyone else was in the SUV.

The single-vehicle accident happened at about 6:40 p.m. at 9500 East on I-80.

Trooper Gordon said the roads are icy in the area, which possibly contributed to the accident, but the cause of the rollover is still under investigation.

Gordon said that, regardless of what caused the accident, it’s a good reminder to slow down whenever there is ice or snow on the roads.