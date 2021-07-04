Utah Highway Patrol response to serious collision in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, July 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Troopers are investigating a serious collision with injuries in Wasatch County.

According to police radio transmissions, the crash involved a van and a small SUV, and as many as three medical helicopters were summoned to the scene. The Utah Highway Patrol has not yet confirmed details regarding vehicles involved or seriousness of injuries.

“Troopers are investigating a crash with injuries on US 40 milepost 40,” says a Utah Highway Patrol tweet issued at 5:11 p.m. Sunday.

“Both EB and WB lanes will have intermittent closures while Troopers investigate. Lanes are expected to open by 7 p.m. More details will follow.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.