Utah Highway Patrol reunites moose, 2 newborn calves who got separated in traffic

Momma moose and her two calves (just hours old) got a little mixed up and separated in traffic up in Summit County. Our Troops were able to get them reunited and watched them get clear of the roadways. pic.twitter.com/7SJwvlbgwD — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 19, 2020

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue after a moose and her calves got separated in traffic in Summit County.

“Momma moose and her two calves (just hours old) got a little mixed up and separated in traffic,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Our troops were able to get them reunited and watched them get clear of the roadways.”

Neither the moose or her calves were injured.