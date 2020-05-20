Utah Highway Patrol reunites moose, 2 newborn calves who got separated in traffic

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers came to the rescue after a moose and her calves got separated in traffic in Summit County.

Other Stories of Interest:  Magna to remain at COVID-19 'orange' level; see each level's guidelines

“Momma moose and her two calves (just hours old) got a little mixed up and separated in traffic,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Our troops were able to get them reunited and watched them get clear of the roadways.”

Neither the moose or her calves were injured.

Photo Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here