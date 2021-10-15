Utah Highway Patrol shares dramatic video of accident to remind drivers to wear seat belts

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol shared dramatic video of an accident to remind drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts.

A Facebook post entitled “Seat Belt Safety” says: “It was a dark and gloomy day, the rain was coming down faster than the windshield wipers could handle. A UHP trooper was patrolling his area when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction was traveling too fast for the weather conditions and lost control.”

The vehicle collided with the median and rolled across the lanes.

“The trooper sprung into action and to his relief, the driver of the vehicle was wearing his seat belt,” the post says. “The vehicle rolled multiple times and yet the driver was okay. No doubt the driver would have been ejected had he not been wearing his seat belt but as you can see they get out and WALK away.”

The post adds: “The outcome of this crash is one that is important and needs to be shared! Please wear your seat belts and please slow down in inclement weather.”