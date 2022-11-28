Utah Highway Patrol shares statewide traffic statistics for Thanksgiving weekend

UTAH, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released traffic-related statistics for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Categories include the number of contacts, crashes, fatalities and DUIs, among other things. Also included, when available, is a comparison between the 2022 and 2021 seasons.

Trooper contacts are up, at 3,385 this year, compared to 3,104 last year.

Crashes are down, as are DUIs and fatalities. The number of seat belt stops rose slightly, from 165 last year to 168 this year.

Speeder stops are down by 142 from 2021. The category of speeders traveling more than 100 MPH is new for 2022, and those stops totaled 73.

See the full list of statistics provided below.