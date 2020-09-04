Utah Highway Patrol to add extra patrols for Labor Day weekend

UTAH, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be adding 120 extra DUI shifts this weekend, officials said Thursday.

“Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of summer,” said a news release from UHP. “And while many people are making plans for travel and a final weekend of fun before fall arrives, we’re making plans, too. Troopers will be working day and night throughout the state with one goal: to help everyone get where they’re going safely.”

Officers, troopers, and deputies from 19 different agencies throughout the state will work over 120 extra DUI shifts, the news release said.

Troopers in Salt Lake County will conduct a DUI blitz on Friday, Sept. 4 starting at 9 p.m.

“If your plans for the weekend include drinking, make sure they also include a plan for a safe ride home,” the news release said. “Make your plans for a safe and sober ride home now.”

Last year, there were zero fatalities over the Labor Day weekend in Utah.