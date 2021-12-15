Utah Highway Patrol to begin statewide DUI blitz Wednesday

UTAH, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will begin a statewide DUI blitz Wednesday.

The “Every Sip has a Consequence” campaign will go through New Year’s Day, said a statement from UHP.

“During this time, over 120 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 18 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide,” the statement said.

“Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. This enforcement focuses on the dangers and moral and legal consequences of choosing to drive impaired this holiday season.”