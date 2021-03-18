Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrest 16 drivers during DUI blitz

UTAH, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested 16 drivers during a St. Patrick’s Day DUI blitz.

“Yesterday’s DUI blitz resulted in approximately 1,000 traffic stops where your state troopers removed 15 suspected impaired drivers from Utah’s roads,” said a Thursday morning tweet from UHP.

“Thank you to the vast majority of Utahns that celebrated responsibly!”

A follow-up tweet added: “Sadly, yesterday’s DUI total is actually 16 after the driver that caused a critical injury crash on I-15 yesterday afternoon in Kaysville that critically injured themselves and two others was cited with DUI.”