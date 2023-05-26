Utah Highway Patrol urges caution, sobriety for ‘100 deadliest days’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s that time of year again: when the Utah Highway Patrol hopes to warn motorists of the onset of the “100 deadliest days,” when traffic fatalities can double the norm.

“Heading into the 100 deadliest days,” reads the headline on this year’s UHP press release on social media warning of the high-travel period from this weekend through the Labor Day weekend.

“As Memorial Day approaches and the warmer weather is finally here, many Utahns will be enjoying barbecues and getting together with friends and family.

“We need you to choose to be responsible and think before you drive. Our Troopers are dedicated to stopping impaired drivers and enforcing Utah’s .05 law. Impaired driving has such severe consequences from legal issues to death, it most definitely isn’t worth it.

“The next 100 days in Utah are the deadliest on our roadways so do your part to keep that number 0.”

In its annual “100 deadliest days” pronouncements, the UHP sometimes announces the staffing of extra DUI enforcement shifts by its agency and other police forces. Sometimes they don’t publicize them.