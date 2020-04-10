Utah Highway Patrol warns drivers to slow down

UTAH, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials are warning drivers to watch for “lead feet” on Utah’s roads this spring.

“With our state’s roadways seeing less traffic, we are seeing an increase in lead feet,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol. “Please do not increase your speed just because you see open roads in front of you. Now is an excellent time to utilize your vehicle’s cruise control; set it at or below the posted speed limit.”