Utah Highwy Patrol investigating fatal rollover crash in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after a fatal rollover crash in Box Elder County.

“At 12:54 a.m., troopers responded to rollover crash on SR-30 at mile post 76,” according to a statement by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“A 2009 Ford F-150 had rolled ejecting the driver and sole occupant.”

The driver was thrown approximately 20 feet from the pickup and died from their injuries.

“Troopers are investigating impairment as a possible contributing factor to the crash,” the news release said.

The deceased person has not been identified pending notification of family.

