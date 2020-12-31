Utah hits record-breaking 4,672 new COVID-19 cases in past day; 13 more deaths reported

UTAH, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced 13 more COVID-19 deaths and a new record of 4,672 lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The previous record, set Wednesday, was 4,667 new cases documented in 24 hours.

The department released the following statement:

“Today’s case counts are a sobering reminder that we are still in this battle. With schools and universities set to reopen in the coming weeks, each of us must do our part now to ensure schools can operate smoothly.

“If you traveled over the holidays or visited with people outside of your own household, assume that you may have been exposed and please limit your interactions with others. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild. Stay home until you get your test results. If your test result is negative, keep limiting your interactions with others for a full 10 days after your travel or visit. If you test positive, isolate at home for at least 10 days from symptom onset or the day you were tested. Doing so can help protect our already strained hospitals and healthcare workers in the coming days and weeks.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Utah is speeding up. Today, we are reporting 6,230 new vaccine administrations. The vaccine has brought hope of brighter days ahead but until every Utahn has the chance to be immunized, we must continue to make small sacrifices now. Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth anytime you are in public or around someone you don’t live with. Physical distance as much as possible. Only gather with the people you live with. Wash your hands often. And stay home if you are sick, test positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19.”

Utah’s positive cases now stand at 276,612 since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 1,269.

Those who died in the the past day were:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Initial vaccine doses administered number 30,200.

A total of 1,726,003 tests have been administered for COVID-19. Of those, 11,412 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,288 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25.6%.

Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 10,956. Those currently hospitalized stand at 510.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.