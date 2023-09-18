Utah House speaker, District 15 Rep. Brad Wilson resigns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Speaker Brad Wilson of the Utah House of Representatives has announced his resignation, effective Nov. 15 of this year.

Wilson was elected to represent house District 15 in 2011, and has served as Speaker of the House since 2019.

In a statement released Monday, Wilson said serving in the House and as Speaker of the House has “been the honor, privilege and opportunity of a lifetime — and I don’t say that lightly.

“I did not anticipate the lifelong impact of my decision to run for public office nearly 14 years ago. My service in the Legislature stems far beyond the policies passed and the progress achieved. I have built lifelong friendships and come to appreciate the people of Utah. I am excited for my next chapter, and have full confidence in my peers in the House, Senate and executive branch to continue making Utah the best place to live, learn and play.”

Rep Brad Wilson Speaker of the House has resigned his position Photo TwitterBradWilsonGOP

The news release, issued by the Utah House of Representatives, credits Wilson with leading efforts to relocate the Utah State Prison, and supporting expansion of funding for state parks, public education, transportation, and efforts to preserve the Great Salt Lake.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams issued a statement regarding Wilson’s resignation:

“For decades, I have had the privilege of calling Brad a friend and a trusted colleague. It has been an honor serving alongside Speaker Wilson in partnership every day to improve our great state. We have successfully been able to navigate challenges and accomplish great things for Utahns and Utah. I commend him for his service and dedication to the people of Utah. We will miss his presence at the Utah Legislature.”