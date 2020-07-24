Utah Humane Society offers $5K reward for information after cat tortured, set on fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for torturing and setting fire to a cat in Washington County.

“On Tuesday, a critically injured cat wandered into the yard of a woman living in Hildale,” said a news release from the Humane Society. “After taking the cat to a veterinarian in Hurricane, it was discovered that the cat had been tied up and set on fire. Additional open wounds indicated that the cat, now named Sterling, had been tortured.”

The Humane Society hopes the reward assists the Colorado City Marshal’s Office in obtaining information required to identify and charge whoever is responsible for the act, the news release said.

“In the interest of public safety, an individual who is capable of torturing an animal needs to be identified and taken off the street as soon as possible,” said Rachel Heatley, the Humane Society of Utah’s advocacy director. “This needs to be taken seriously. Who knows what else this person or these people are capable of.”

Sterling is currently in the care of RSQ Dogs, a companion animal rescue organization based in St. George.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Colorado City Marshal’s Office dispatch at 928-875-2695. Any tipster can choose to remain anonymous.