Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder steps down

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder announced Sunday that he is stepping down.

“I am incredibly grateful to have spent the last eight years with such a respected and historic organization and in the beautiful, kind, supportive community of Salt Lake City,” Snyder said in a released statement.

“I could not have asked for better owners in the Miller family and with Ryan and Ashley. “He represents the Utah Jazz in every good way and I know the team couldn’t be in better hands with Ryan’s ownership. He is fiercely proud of and committed to doing what is right for the Utah Jazz and bringing a championship to Utah.

“It has also been an honor working with the entire ownership group, Mike, Ryan, Dwyane and others. Danny and Justin are providing strong leadership and I greatly appreciate their efforts and working with them. At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz.

“I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve,” Snyder’s statement continues. “That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.”

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith shared his thanks.

“Quin Snyder has embodied what Jazz basketball is for the last eight years,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “The tireless work ethic and attention to detail Quin displayed each day is a testament to the professional he is. I have nothing but admiration for Quin and respect his decision. On behalf of Ashley and I along with our ownership group and our entire organization, we thank Quin and Amy from the bottom of our hearts for all of their contributions to the state of Utah and the Jazz and wish them nothing but the best.”

Snyder won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise. He led the jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist last season.