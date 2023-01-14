Utah Jazz: Delta Center name to return after Vivint Smart Home gives up naming rights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz and Smith Entertainment Group have announced the return of the Delta Center name, effective next summer.

The downtown venue, seating 18,300, previously went by that name, but sold naming rights to Vivint Smart Home years ago. With a new contract, effective July 1, Vivint will give up naming rights.

And the Utah Jazz, owned by Smith Entertainment group, announced on the Utah Jazz Twitter page that the venue will again be called the Delta Center.

“Wanted to give a huge thank you to @Vivinthome for being an amazing partner for the last eight years. We’re excited to announce they will remain a major partner of the Utah Jazz for another eight years,” the Jazz tweet says.

A subsequent tweet announced the return of an old name:

“Welcome home to the Delta Center.”