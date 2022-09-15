Jeff Hornacek returning to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz announced Thursday that it has finalized its coaching staff, and will bring back former Jazz player and assistant coach Jeff Hornacek as a coaching consultant.

The team confirmed the move in an article posted on NBA.com.

In addition to his history as an all time Jazz great who played with John Stockton and Karl Malone on the legendary teams of the 1990s, Hornacek was also the head coach of the New York Knicks from 2016-18, and the Phoenix Suns from 2013-16.

Most recently, Hornacek worked as an assistant coach in Houston. He was also an assistant coach for the Jazz from 2011 to 2013.

In the course of his career the talented shooting guard from Iowa State University was a fan favorite, appearing in 1077 games (910 starts) with Phoenix (1986-92), Philadelphia (1993-94) and Utah (1994-00).

His jersey was retired by the Jazz on Nov. 19, 2002.

Filling out the rest of the new Jazz coaching ranks are “Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey, who will serve as assistant coaches on first-year head coach Will Hardy’s staff with Evan Bradds, Irv Roland, Sean Sheldon, and Jason Terry,” according to the NBA.com article.

“Chris Jones and Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as player development coaches. Becca Ward will serve as director of team operations.”

The Jazz’s season opens at home October 19 when the team will square off against the Denver Nuggets.