Utah Jazz heading to Las Vegas for training camp

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz will be heading to Las Vegas on Sept. 28 for training camp to begin preparations for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

This will be the first time since the 2008-09 season that Utah will hold its training camp away from Salt Lake City, last doing so at Boise State University in Boise, Idaho, said a news release from the NBA.

Training camp practices will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The news release said that back in the 1983-84 season, Utah played 11 “home” games at the then newly built Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, now the home for the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV. The Jazz also played two more “home” games in Las Vegas during the 1984-85 season, but that was the last time Utah hosted regular season games in Sin City.

Upon returning to Salt Lake City, Utah will begin preparations for its four preseason games.

The Jazz open up the preseason Monday, Oct. 4 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs before facing the Dallas Mavericks two days later. The team will then return home for matchups with the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11 before closing out the preseason with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 13.

To purchase mini-plans for the upcoming season, click here.