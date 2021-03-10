Utah Jazz introduces new ‘Earned Edition’ uniform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz is introducing a new “Earned Edition” uniform.

“The 20–21 Utah Jazz Earned Edition welcomes green back to the uniform set, this time a vibrant green in a similar manner as the classic road uniform the Jazz wore upon their arrival to Salt Lake City,” said a statement. “The jersey features the enlarged J-note colored in gold and white. The side panels have a new design, evoking the shape and style of the upper portion of the J-note logo. The uniform also includes a silver Nike logo on both the shorts and the jersey, as well as a 5 for the Fight partnership patch on the jersey.”

5 For The Fight is a non-profit organization that gets its name because it invites everyone to give $5 for the fight against cancer.

The uniform will make its debut on March 12, and will be available for purchase March 18.

“The Earned Edition uniform is a special uniform reserved only for the teams who earned it by making the NBA Playoffs the previous season,” the statement said.