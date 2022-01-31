Utah Jazz: Forward Joe Ingles tore ACL in game against Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has issued an update on forward Joe Ingles, who suffered a knee injury during Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and who winced in obvious pain as he was helped off the court.

“Ingles was examined Monday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing,” the Jazz statement says. “The MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee with no other structural damage.

“Ingles will remain out indefinitely with surgery taking place in the next several weeks. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

The injury happened in the second quarter of the game, which the Timberwolves won 126-106. Ingles, a 6 foot 8 inch Australia native, was driving for the basket when his left knee buckled beneath him.

Sportsnaut.com speculates that Ingles may have played his last game for the Jazz, since it’s likely the serious knee injury will keep him out for the season, and he’s on the final year of his existing contract. The Jazz has not commented.

Ingles is in his eighth season with Utah, owning averages of 7.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. He is Utah’s all-time three-point leader, having knocked down 1,071 during his career.