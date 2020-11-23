Utah Jazz launches new ‘dark mode’ City Edition uniform

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has launched its new ‘dark mode’ City Edition uniform.

“Natural Beauty. Fire. Passion. Power. It’s the next stage of a celebration of our state,” says the NBA website. “The 20–21 Utah Jazz City Edition is the evolution of the gradient, red-rock theme of our iconic original City uniform. The predominantly black uniform features simplified color bands strikingly positioned on the top half of the jersey and the left leg of the shorts.

“The asymmetry of the color bands on the shorts are an homage to the late 90s uniform, which featured a mountain range on the left leg. The Jazz/state logo — representing how the Jazz belong to all of Utah — has been promoted from the waistband to the right leg of the shorts.”

The City Edition uniform remains the only Jazz uniform that features the name of the state, with UTAH emblazoned across the chest. The Delicate Arch graphic is now featured on the waistband.

The new product line will be available to purchase on Dec. 3.