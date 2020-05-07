Utah Jazz offers refunds to season ticket holders for remainder of 2019-20 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz is offering season ticket holders refunds for the 10 remaining games of the 2019-20 season.

The offer was made in an email sent to all season ticket holders. It’s a revision to the original policy that stated that tickets for postponed games would be honored when games are rescheduled, or would be refunded if games were canceled.

“With the postponement of games since March, our intent has been to honor your season tickets when the games resumed,” the email said. “Due to the continued uncertainties, the NBA has allowed us to offer our season ticket members the opportunity for refunds and credits for the postponed games. For the Utah Jazz, this includes the final 10 home games of the regular season at Vivint Smart Home Arena.”

Though the remaining games for the 2019-20 season have not been officially canceled, Jazz officials have chosen to move forward with the new refunding policy.

“As a season ticket member, you have a number of options available regarding those tickets, and we want to assist you individually,” the email continued. “A Utah Jazz representative will be available to review your preference regarding your season tickets. We will be contacting you directly in the coming weeks as we swiftly work to assist the large number of ticket holders who have been affected.”

The email concludes: “The Utah Jazz are grateful for your incredible support during this unique time. We ask for your patience as we begin the comprehensive process of assisting each season ticket member. We look forward to speaking with you and enjoying Jazz basketball again soon.”

On Tuesday, Jazz officials said in a news release the NBA will allow players to return to their team’s practice facilities beginning Friday, but the Utah Jazz plan to take extra time to make sure the Zions Bank Basketball Campus is as safe as possible before opening its doors.

“That could be within a day or two, but my best guess is it will be after May 8,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said Tuesday. “We want to make sure the facility meets all of the league specifications, the local and state health officials’ protocols, and then we’re going to be even more stringent with those standards and create our own.”

When the Jazz’s practice facility does reopen, there will be strict rules for players and staff who decide to come in for workouts or treatment on a voluntary basis.