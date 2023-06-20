Utah Jazz parent company to offer local game broadcasts, new team content, streaming service

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The parent company of the Utah Jazz on Tuesday announced the formation of a new media company to bring Jazz game broadcasts and additional content to platforms including KJZZ Channel 14 and a planned streaming service.

Smith Entertainment Group owner Ryan Smith announced the launch of SEG Media through a video released on Twitter.

“Today’s an exciting day,” he said. “I wanted to just hit you directly with this news. We’re launching the new production company as SEG Media to bring you closer to the team than ever before. With SEG Media, we are going to produce and distribute Jazz games and other insider content is our first step. SEG Media will bring you Jazz games over local TV to Channel 14 KJZZ, which will become home of the Utah Jazz once again.”

SEG Media “will be producing other behind-the-scenes content — about our players, the team, front office access — on the channel as well,” Smith said. “We know how much our fans love the Jazz, and this is our way to make sure that everyone can catch every second of the game both inside the state of Utah and outside.

“On top of that, SEG media will launch a direct-to-consumer experience this fall. The Utah Jazz branded subscription-based streaming platform will air every non nationally televised game and stream exclusive team content. Plus it will be easy to access with just one click from Utahjazz.com or the app.”

The subscription service is expected to launch in October of this year.

Smith said more features will be announced.

“We hope everyone in Utah will be able to follow the team, as well as (in) the adjoining states where they have a basic TV antenna or sign up for streaming. It’s that easy. We’ll see you at tip off, and Go Jazz.”