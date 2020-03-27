Utah Jazz players, staff cleared by health department after 14-day COVID-19 quarantine, isolation

“The UDOH has determined that all Jazz players and staff, including Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, no longer pose a risk of infection to others,” the statement says.

The Jazz players had been in quarantine or isolation since the last-minute postponement of their game in Oklahoma City and the NBA’s subsequent suspension on March 11.

Players have stayed in close contact, the Jazz statement says.

“We have a Jazz group chat that’s always blowing up,” forward Joe Ingles said.

Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has kept in touch online, streaming video games with his teammates and other NBA players.

Forward Georges Niang said he has been doing more reading, and has been working out with his teammates via FaceTime, the statement says. “I don’t know what is going to happen with the regular season, but when they’re ready to play we have to be ready to play,” Niang said in an interview on The Zone Sports Network Thursday. “Nobody is going to use the excuse that we were quarantined or anything like that. We have to be ready to go.”

All Jazz players and staff will continue to practice distancing while limiting time outside of their home to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and the Centers for Disease Control, the statement says.