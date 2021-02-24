Utah Jazz releases schedule for 2nd half of 2020-2021 NBA season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The NBA on Wednesday released the second half of the 2020-21 season schedule that will see the Utah Jazz play 36 games over 65 days.

The Jazz return to action after All-Star break when the Houston Rockets come to Salt Lake City March 12 and will wrap up the regular season May 16 in Sacramento, says an NBA news release.

The team will play 17 of its final 36 games on the road. They will have to manage seven back-to-back sets, the news release says.

Six games are currently scheduled for national TV broadcasts, five of them on ESPN.

The full schedule can be viewed here or in the video above.

For more on the All-Star game in Atlanta March 7, in which Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell will join head coach Quin Snyder, click here.